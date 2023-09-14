Horizons Wealth Management Invests $38,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 217.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

