Horizons Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 100 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $461.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.27 and its 200-day moving average is $490.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

