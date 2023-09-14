Horizons Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Horizons Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

