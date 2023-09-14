Horizons Wealth Management Sells 3,148 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Horizons Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF makes up about 2.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMDY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,261,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMDY opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

