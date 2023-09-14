Horizons Wealth Management Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Horizons Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $79.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

