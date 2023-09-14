Horizons Wealth Management Sells 988 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Horizons Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 9.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $204.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

