Horizons Wealth Management Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $151.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.88.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.