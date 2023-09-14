Huadian Power International (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Huadian Power International (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Huadian Power International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HPIFF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Huadian Power International has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

Huadian Power International Company Profile

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects.

