Huadian Power International (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Huadian Power International (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Huadian Power International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HPIFF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Huadian Power International has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.52.
Huadian Power International Company Profile
