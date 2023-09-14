Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Position Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 268.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,947 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 209,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 45,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 140,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

