Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$38.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. Laurentian set a C$38.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

TSE H opened at C$36.26 on Thursday. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.87 and a one year high of C$40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.19%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

