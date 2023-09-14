Ian Krieger Purchases 12,280 Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Stock

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) insider Ian Krieger bought 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £99,345.20 ($124,321.36).

Ian Krieger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Ian Krieger purchased 12,260 shares of Safestore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.41) per share, with a total value of £102,003.20 ($127,647.60).

Safestore Stock Performance

Shares of Safestore stock opened at GBX 796 ($9.96) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 855.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 912.03. Safestore Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 744.50 ($9.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,093 ($13.68). The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

Further Reading

