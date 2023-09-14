Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

ITW stock opened at $237.91 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

