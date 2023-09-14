Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 220.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

