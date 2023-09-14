Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 220.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE IRT opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.
A number of analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
