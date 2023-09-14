Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,049 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.85% of Independent Bank worth $53,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,824,000 after acquiring an additional 87,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after acquiring an additional 688,062 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

