Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Performance

Innovative Eyewear stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Innovative Eyewear has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Eyewear

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

