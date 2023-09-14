Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

INO stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

