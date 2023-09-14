Insider Buying: Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) CEO Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Wojtowicz bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $14,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,914.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRGE opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $144.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.86 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Charge Enterprises by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charge Enterprises by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 108,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charge Enterprises by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,072,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charge Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 126,633 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

