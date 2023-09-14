Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Buys $416,583.80 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $416,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,501,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,541,259.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,996 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $608,251.92.

On Thursday, August 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,747 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $686,117.85.

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,448 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $325,559.68.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,167 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $625,378.67.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,573 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $334,001.07.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,417 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $232,077.93.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,192 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $68,763.04.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,073 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $288,884.32.

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,161 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $292,235.90.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,144 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $35,864.40.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

EMO stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

