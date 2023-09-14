Insider Buying: Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Purchases £9,316.38 in Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) insider Sylvia Kerrigan bought 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,316.38 ($11,658.59).

Diversified Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DEC opened at GBX 86.25 ($1.08) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £837.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 82.05 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 138 ($1.73).

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1,707.32%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

