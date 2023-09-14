Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Sells 2,069 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $41,793.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Mark Cuban sold 85 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,700.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Mark Cuban sold 100 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $2,021.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Mark Cuban sold 100 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $2,122.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Mark Cuban sold 651 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $13,742.61.

On Friday, July 28th, Mark Cuban sold 200 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $4,074.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mark Cuban sold 100 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Mark Cuban sold 300 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $6,018.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Mark Cuban sold 1,300 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $26,247.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mark Cuban sold 401 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $8,140.30.

On Monday, July 17th, Mark Cuban sold 1,021 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $20,756.93.

Reading International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 15.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International



Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

