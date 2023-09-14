International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.34.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

