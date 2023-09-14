International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.91.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

