Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $642.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $528.00 to $642.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $551.73.
Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
