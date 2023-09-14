Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Trading Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 278,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.