Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0508 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

