Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.52 and last traded at $31.56. Approximately 35,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 289,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.05.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
