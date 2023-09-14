Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $15.77 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after buying an additional 5,711,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.44 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

