Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after buying an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $852.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $874.66 and a 200-day moving average of $757.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

