Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 19,745 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $271.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.