Invictus Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after buying an additional 2,546,489 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.