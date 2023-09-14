IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Down 4.2%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.01 and last traded at $45.02. Approximately 5,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 37,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

Several research analysts have commented on IRMD shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.05 million, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.99.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. IRadimed had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,957,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $67,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,810,782. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,957,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,008 shares of company stock worth $3,739,578 over the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IRadimed by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IRadimed by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IRadimed by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth $632,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

