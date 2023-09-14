iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Lessened by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.29. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.