iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Lessened by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.29. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.