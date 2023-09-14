iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $448.99 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $347.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

