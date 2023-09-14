iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $150,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $448.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $347.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

