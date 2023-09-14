iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Bought by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 146.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth $507,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $155.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $123.39 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $863.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

