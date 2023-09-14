iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Boosted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,193,000 after buying an additional 434,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,266,000 after buying an additional 389,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $149,497,000.

EFAV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 294,183 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

