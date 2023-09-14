iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 132,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 99,134 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,385,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 741.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 347.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:EEMV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 320,210 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.