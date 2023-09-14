iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Stake Decreased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $40,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.67. 96,622 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

