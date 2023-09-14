iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

