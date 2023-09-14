iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $34,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.28. 1,293,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.62. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

