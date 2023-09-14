iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $182.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

