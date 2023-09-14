iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $71.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

