J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $170.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

SJM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -755.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $128.36 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.90.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

