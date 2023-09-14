Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Up 533.3% in August

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Price Performance

Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock remained flat at $48.17 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, distributes, and retails motor vehicles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.