Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $159.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.55.

NYSE RGA opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $120.29 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

