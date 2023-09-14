JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Up to $26.94

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.94, but opened at $28.39. JFrog shares last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 87,928 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

JFrog Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,661 shares of company stock worth $13,480,254. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in JFrog by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in JFrog by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

