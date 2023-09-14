Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Shares Down 4.7%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92.
Jiangsu Expressway Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $1.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.99%.
About Jiangsu Expressway
Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.
