JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $30.50. 195,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 805,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 26.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.