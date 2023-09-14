J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.735 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

JJSF opened at $171.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.19. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $127.80 and a 52-week high of $177.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.50%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total value of $52,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,638.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $262,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,474,889.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $52,977.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,638.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,618 shares of company stock worth $806,305 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JJSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JJSF

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.