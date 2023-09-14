Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $57.18 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $419,897,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,658,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,566,000 after buying an additional 821,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after buying an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

